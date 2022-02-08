Cyrus Claud Harris, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Jan. 28, 2022. Cyrus was born May 5, 1938, in Mendenhall, Miss. His parents moved him and his siblings to Yakima, Wash., arriving Christmas Eve 1952. His father worked construction on several dams, including The Dalles Dam. Cyrus began working at Harvey Aluminum in The Dalles, when he was only 20 years old, when that plant opened in 1958. He eventually moved to The Dalles. Cyrus worked for the aluminum plants' new owners Martin Marietta Aluminum and then Northwest Aluminum, retiring after 41 years of service on June 16, 1999.
Cyrus moved to Vancouver, Wash., to be closer to extended family. Due to health matters, Cyrus moved back to The Dalles in 2018 to be with his two children who live locally.
He loved fishing — especially going to the Snake River for catfish! — building his Chevrolet muscle cars, and listening and dancing to good music. He was a very social person and was to many people, playing his guitar and singing as he would be the next “Rick James,” and watching the old westerns of John Wayne. Cyrus enjoyed his retirement working in his yard and rebuilding engines in his garage.
Cyrus was preceded in death by his parents, A.C. and Mattie Lee Brown Harris, his brothers Commic, Eugene and Hertis Hariss, sisters Emma Wyatt and Ruby Harris, and his daughter, Diane Harris.
Cyrus Claud Harris is survived by his sons Tommie, Duane, Marvin and Brian “Buck” Harris; his daughter Deana Harris Aloh; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Bessie Gratton and Joann Francis. He will be missed greatly by many.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.