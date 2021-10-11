Faith | Family | Fellow Man | Fisherman
“He fought the good fight, He finished the race, He kept the faith.” — II Timothy 4:7
Curtiss Lee Buster, age 59, of Scappoose, Ore., peacefully joined the Lord on Oct. 5, 2021, following a long and brave battle with cancer.
Curtiss was born on May 25, 1962, in Great Falls, Mont., to Curtiss and Bobbie Buster, who later settled in The Dalles, Ore., and had three more children. Always a hard worker, Curtiss enjoyed working side by side with his dad for many years, in both Alaska and Oregon.
He lived each step of his life in faith and truly enjoyed serving others in his community.
Curtiss was preceded in death by his son Matthew Levi Buster in 1996 and his brother Christon Robert Buster in 2020. He is survived by his beloved daughter Jordan Buster; loving girlfriend Gina Roberts; parents Curtiss and Bobbie Buster; sisters Jody Buster and Cindy Burow; nephews and nieces Tyson, Devan, Kylie, Donovan, Charlie, Chelsey, Dianne, and Bruce; great niece Annabelle; and his furry and faithful dog, Coco.
Ever faithful to the Lord, he was very much at peace with God’s plan for him. He will be missed dearly, but is now in heaven, holding his son and swapping stories of fishing, hunting and fixing up trucks with his brother.
“Well done thy good and faithful servant.” — Matthew 25:21
The family will celebrate his life privately, as he wished.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.