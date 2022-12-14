Curtis James McClain passed away at his home in Winston, Ore., on Dec. 1, 2022, with his wife Diane by his side. He was born in Hood River, Ore., on June 3, 1950, to James McClain and Alma Scheuner.
Curt graduated high school from White Salmon High School in White Salmon, Wash., in 1968. He married Geraldine Nielson on July 3, 1969. They had two children, Alexander McClain and Jennifer (McClain) Huffsmith. They divorced and he later married Diane Monger.
Curt’s life interests included hunting and fishing. He loved to golf and skeet shoot. He was a kind man who had a special love for children, especially his grandchildren.
Curt lived with and was his father James’s caregiver for his dad’s last few years. He was preceded in death by his parents James McClain and Alma Scheuner. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are son Alexander and Victoria McClain of White Salmon; daughter Jennifer and Roger Huffsmith of Sterling, Alaska; grandchildren Jordan McClain, Kayla Walker, Shannon Huffsmith, Chris Huffsmith and Tamera Huffsmith; brother Raymond McClain of Friday Harbor, Wash.; nephew Ben McClain; sister Sonja and Rusty Neff of White Salmon; nephew Adam Neff; and niece Ashley Hinkle.
Curt will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.