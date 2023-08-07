Curtis Lowell Huckaby of Hood River, Ore., passed on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 39.
Curtis was born to Curt Huckaby and Jeanie Watts on Oct. 15, 1983, in Jonesboro, Ark. He was the youngest of three children and attended Hood River Valley High School (Hood River) and Jonesboro High School (Jonesboro). Curtis graduated from Arkansas State University (B.A. Political Science) in 2008. He completed a certificate in renewable energy technology at Columbia Gorge Community College in 2010. Curtis' education led him to a career in the local aerospace industry. A collegiate rugby player, Curtis was a lifelong athlete, teammate, and sportsman who loved lacrosse, soccer, skiing, hunting, and nature. He loved the local landscape of the Hood River Valley and Mount Hood and was deeply grateful to move and be physical in the outdoors.
But Curtis' fundamental purpose in life was as a dedicated and loving father to his two children, Hugh and Madilyne (Madi), proudly raising them alongside their mother, Regan. Family was at his core, sharing close relationships with his brother, Matt, and sister, Ashley, and playing alongside his nieces and nephews. He could often be found in his parent's backyard sitting with his mother. When asked to describe their father, Madi says, "He loved everybody and was the nicest, most caring man." Hugh describes his father as "very sporty, a person that put everyone and everything before himself," and "handsome" — which all who knew him can emphatically agree on.
Curtis' love for his children and youth sports was evident through his involvement as a coach and supporter of Hugh's lacrosse teams and avid supporter of Madi's softball teams. You could find him throwing pitches and encouraging young lacrosse players on any given day. Curtis was incredibly kind and had a palpable magic that touched anyone he interacted with. From family and friends to coworkers and acquaintances, each felt a special connection. His love left an indelible mark on the community.
Curtis is survived by his son, Hugh Carter; his daughter, Madilyne Louise; parents, Jeanie and Brian Watts, and Vickie Huckaby; his brother, Matthew (with spouse Rachel); his sister, Ashley; step-brothers Eric and Deric (with spouse Sammy); two nephews, Dan (12), Max (12); and three nieces, Miles (10), Peri (9), and Eliza (3). He is preceded in death by his father, Curt.
A celebration of life will be held at Divots at Indian Creek Golf Course on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. All are welcome. In place of flowers, the family requests donations to the Hood River Youth Athletics Scholarship fund. A link for donations and celebration information is available on the Anderson's Tribute Center website; visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.