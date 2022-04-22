Constance “Connie” Miller was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world peacefully with her husband, “Bob,” by her side to be with her heavenly Father on April 18, 2022, at the age of 84 years old.
After growing up in St. Paul, Minn., and graduating college, Connie went onto to become a social worker and soon after found her true calling as an elementary school teacher. Connie eventually moved to California to experience the west coast and ended up meeting her husband Robert “Bob” Miller, also from the Midwest. They married in 1966 and together they had two daughters Tacia “Tacie” and Emilie. They raised their young family in the Bay Area, both working as teachers and ultimately settling in Tualatin, Ore., to build their dream home.
Connie loved to be wife and mother to her daughters and any of their friends, often having everyone over for champagne brunches in their yard. She taught all ages of elementary school with passion and love. She also enjoyed working in her garden, caring for their small pinot noir vineyard and making wine with her husband, family and neighbors. Her grandson, Finley “Finney,” was born on her birthday in 2012 and provided her great joy caring for him as he grew up and watching him play soccer.
Connie is survived by her husband, Robert “Bob” Miller, of Hood River, Ore.; daughter Tacia “Tacie” Miller (Adrian) of Hood River; daughter Emilie Miller (Kevin) of Mosier, Ore.; grandson Finley Hawkins of Hood River; and sister Diane Curran of Lake Elmo, Minn. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Pearle Finch, sister Dorothy Bertapelle, sister Faye Peterson, and brother Kenneth Finch.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
