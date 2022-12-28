Connie Louise Sigsbee was called home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, following a stroke. She was surrounded by family and much love and prayer.
Connie was born Sept. 24, 1931, to John and Cynthia Beeks at their home in Dallesport, Wash. She grew up around the area including Goldendale, Sundale and Roosevelt, Wash., graduating high school across the river in Arlington, Ore. Connie married schoolmate Bob Bailey and together they raised two sons, Steven and Brett, until his untimely death from a car accident in 1962.
She worked as a waitress, secretary, telephone operator and bookkeeper. She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scout leader. She was also a member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Connie met Boyd Sigsbee when he was working for the Corps of Engineers, as they were relocating the town of Arlington away from the rising water from the new John Day Dam. They were married and moved with her boys to his hometown of Milton-Freewater, Ore. Together they raised a family while she worked in banking and Boyd continued to travel in his job surveying for the Corps.
After her boys graduated from high school, she and Boyd grew apart and divorced. Connie moved to Arizona and continued in the banking business for several years until she returned to Dallesport to care for her ailing parents. After 10 years she and Boyd got back together and were remarried. They built their forever home in Dallesport.
Connie retired after 16 years working at The Dalles Furniture. She was a member of the Red Hatters society of Goldendale and was with the Ft. Dalles Floozies, who greeted the cruise lines at the dock in The Dalles, Ore. She made lifelong friends and was recognized by many throughout the town of The Dalles. After retirement, Connie and Boyd enjoyed traveling especially cruises to Alaska and the Mexican Riviera. She was baptized into Jesus in the Columbia River in 2006 at the age of 75 and became part of her new church family at Gateway Community Church. She said being a Christian is one of the best changes in her life. She valued family time very much, and we were blessed to have her for Thanksgiving, where she was able to spend time with many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Although she couldn’t visit everybody, she was always near in heart to all of them.
Connie was a very kind, caring and compassionate person but, if you knew her, she was also very independent. After her husband Boyd passed away in 2019, she continued to live in her home with her two little dogs Beau and Mea, who were great comfort and companions to her. She was described as a classy, well put together lady. She leaves behind a legacy of love which made everyone around her happy to have known her. She will be missed.
A celebration of her life will be set at Gateway Church at a later date, with arrangements by Spencer, Libby and Powell, Dick LaFever and Gateway Community Church.
