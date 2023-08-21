April 20, 1931 – Aug. 7, 2023
Colleen Addie Fredrickson, age 92, passed peacefully from this life into the loving arms of our Lord, Jesus surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. She was a lifelong Christian who was thoughtful, wise, and kind. She loved well and was well-loved.
Colleen was born and raised in The Dalles and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1949. She married her sweetheart John Fredrickson in 1950. They were blessed with three children: Catherine, Richard and Janet. They were married just shy of 36 years before John passed in 1986.
In Colleen’s teenage years, she worked at The Dalles Bakery, the cosmetic counter at PayLess Drug Store, and briefly at the Granada Theater.
As an adult, she was a fun-loving mother who worked for Diamond Fruit Cannery in Hood River, Ore., as their head lab assistant for quality control for 14 years. After the cannery closed, she worked for Orchard View Farms as a supervisor for 12 years. She retired in 1995, but remained busy by volunteering at Old St Peter’s Landmark and also at Celilo Cancer Center in The Dalles. Her dedication was to her church, her family, friends, and her community.
Colleen was well-known for her friendliness, humor, and zest for life. She made friends where ever she went and made each person feel special.
She continued to maintain her school friendships throughout their lives, enjoying trips and other activities, such as playing cards and playing video games (yes video games at Spooky’s). She was a master bridge player along with her lifelong friend Bev Van Nice. They were the perfect winning bridge-playing “pardners,” as Colleen would say.
She had been a champion bowler as a member of The Dalles women’s bowling team. She was the top-selling Avon Lady and her customers looked forward to her regular visits.
Colleen was a faithful and dedicated member of The Dalles Evangelical church her entire life. One of her fondest memories during her final days was of her Granny Davis singing to her, “Little Red Wing.”
Colleen’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she interacted with. Colleen Addie Fredrickson made a difference.
Colleen is survived by her children, Catherine (Cathy) Fredrickson, Richard (Dick) and Monika Fredrickson, and Janet Fredrickson-Bauer; sister-in-law Mary Caldwell; grandchildren Rebecca (Becky) and Cameron Rankin, Elizabeth (Liz) and Rob Schaf-r, Stephen and Shanelle Fredrickson, Val Bauer, Jennifer Bauer, and Cat Bauer; great-grandchildren Daniel Schafer, Jonathan Schafer, Caleb Schafer, Joshua Ran-kin, Grace Rankin, and Ellie Fredrickson; nieces and nephews Jim and Janis Ferrell, Vince Caldwell, Dawn Wolf-Bryant, Lynette Leisure, Scott Kohltfarber, and John Kohltfarber.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Olin and Veva Caldwell; her loving husband, John Fredrickson; her siblings, Richard Caldwell, Jackie and Paul Van Ness, and Robert (Bob) Caldwell; her nieces, Rhonda Brown and Laura Lee Lucas; her nephews, Jim Kohlfarber and Donald Ray Riggins; and her closest lifelong girlfriends, Edith McCormick and Noma Walston.
We would like to thank the Flagstone Memory Care staff who loved and cared for Colleen. We learned that Colleen entertained the staff with her antics and they loved it. We are sincerely grateful that she was comforted by her loving roommate Judi Rose. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to pastor Aaron Brenner of The Dalles Evangelical church, who along with his love and care, was with Colleen and her family day and night throughout this journey.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Dalles Evangelical church as a memorial in Colleen’s name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.