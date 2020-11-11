Colette Jeannine (Dajoux) Kochis was born in Vaumas, Allier, France, on April 30, 1936, where she was an only child to Henri and Marie Dajoux. Colette passed peacefully in Hood River, Ore., on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, with her loving husband of 60 years by her side.
A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 a.m. There is a limited number of visitors allowed. Please remember that masks are required. A memorial will be held in the Corvallis area on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Colette’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Hospital for Children, or the American Cancer Society.
