Clifton Robert Morris III, known by most of us as Bob, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. He was 70 years old. Bob was born on April 15, 1950, in Vancouver, Wash., to Clifton R. Morris Jr. and Caroline M. Schultz Morris.
He is survived by Cleta, his wife of 34 years; sons Joey and Jeff (Deanne); stepson Stacy Alleman (Mishon); stepdaughter Shelly Robinson (Gary); 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Bob’s daughter, Stacey, preceded him in death.
Bob leaves sisters Diana Witwell, Dawn Egbert (Myron) and Sherry Clark (Lloyd); brother Randall; and many nieces and nephews. His brother Richard preceded him in death.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 at The Dalles Oddfellows Cemetery, 1100 18th St. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
