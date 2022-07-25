Clifford (Cliff) Sumio Nakamura died on July 15, 2022, at Providence Brookside in Hood River, Ore., at age 94. Cliff was born on Sept. 14, 1927, in Hood River to Hitoshi (Henry) and Misuyo Nakamura.
He grew up on the Nakamura family orchard in the Hood River Valley. His education was interrupted during World War II when the U.S. government sent him and his family to the Pinedale Assembly Center in California and Tule Lake, Calif.
Early in 1943, Cliff’s dad found work in Emmett, Idaho, where the rest of his family joined him in May. During the summer of 1943, the family moved to Ontario, Ore., then back to the Hood River Valley to the family orchard in September 1945. After graduating from Odell High School, Cliff enlisted in the army and served until February 1948, when he received an honorable discharge. He will be one of the many Nisei soldiers honored at the Oregon Nisei Veterans WWII Memorial Highway dedication on Aug. 13.
After serving in the army, Cliff went to Washington State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in horticulture. He then went back to help with the family orchard.
He met his future wife, Akiko (Aki) Imai, on a date set up by his best friend and future brother-in-law, George Imai, on Dec. 31, 1953. Cliff and Aki were married on March 12, 1955.
Cliff was an excellent orchardist, growing high-quality cherries and pears. He and his brother, George, sold as many as 10,000 fruit trees in one year for Carlton Nursery and C&O Nursery. They discovered a new variety of apples, which they named Classic, and received royalties on it for many years.
In addition to his orchard work, Cliff was active in the local VFW and served on the board of directors for Diamond Fruit Growers. Cliff loved fishing, bowling, hunting for matsutake mushrooms, bird hunting, and digging for razor clams. He followed and invested in the stock market and read financials avidly. Cliff was also fond of golfing and very proud of his hole-in-one on the second hole at the Hood River golf course on Aug. 3, 1986. He experienced the joy of traveling with Aki and their friends as they explored Europe, Japan, Australia, Mexico, and many places in the U.S.
He was preceded in death by his wife Aki, his older brother Terushi, younger brother George, older sisters Tomiko and Edith, and his daughters Christy Nakamura and Arlene Schlosser. Cliff is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Asai, her husband Carl, and their children, Jennifer Klink and Stephen Asai; his son Brian and his wife Marla; his daughter Arlene’s children, Rachel Baumgartner and Anna Schlosser; great-grandson Martin Baumgartner; and several nieces and nephews.
He was a good man, a loving husband and father, and he will be missed.
Services to honor Cliff are as follows: A time of viewing where friends can greet with family will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5 at Anderson’s Tribute Center; funerals services with Military Honors and reception will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center and livestreamed via Zoom at www.andersonstributecenter.com/memorials/clifford-nakamura/4978369/index.php#photos. Graveside Committal Service will follow his reception at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River, Ore.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Cliff’s name may be made to The Hood River Education Foundation, hrcef.org, or the United Way of the Columbia Gorge, www.unitedwaycolumbiagorge.org/give.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
