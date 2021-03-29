Cleo Nell Weseman passed away on March 22, 2021, at The Dalles Health and Rehabilitation Center in The Dalles, Ore., at the age of 91. She was born on April 27, 1929, in the Smokey Mountains along the Little Tennessee River on the outskirts of Needmore, N.C. Cleo was the eighth of 15 children to Verlin and Martha Dehart.
Cleo attended school and worked at a cotton mill in North Carolina until March of 1945, when her family moved to Oregon, settling in Odell. Cleo met her future husband in 1946. She married Jimmie Jerald Weseman on May 1, 1948, in Hood River, Ore. They were married for 64 blissful years.
Cleo spent many years working alongside Jim when they purchased Merle’s Market, eventually changing the name to Jim’s Market. They later partnered with Tony and Joyce Weseman and Wendell and Chris DeHart in purchasing McIsaac’s Store. Cleo was a loving mother to five, a homemaker and an excellent cook. She always ensured her family had a hot meal before school and every night after a long day’s work. Even though she worked many hours, she always made time to attend her children’s sporting and school events. From Parkdale Little League to football, wrestling, basketball, and sewing dresses to supporting her daughter’s love for horses, she was there to support her children. When she was not tending to the store or her children, she enjoyed bowling, bunco, feeding and watching hummingbirds and gardening. As time passed, she decreased the amount of time spent at the store to enjoy spending time with and spoiling her grandchildren, whom she loved wholeheartedly.
Cleo is survived by her five children, Tony (Joyce), Chuck, Jennifer Hill (Rod), Mike (Michelle) and Trent (Lindsy); brother Stanley; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Jim; 10 brothers, Roy, Troy, Robert, Bruce, Lyle, Ruben, Gene, Buster, Vernon and Wendell; three sisters, Leah, Rozell, and Maxine; and her grandson Aaron.
A service to celebrate Cleo’s life and mourn her passing is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at the Parkdale Cemetery. There will be a potluck following the service at Toll Bridge Park.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.