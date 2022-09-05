Cleo Mildred (Cart) Sheckels died peacefully on Aug. 12, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Ore., with her daughters at her side.
Cleo was born in Kenmare, N.D., on July 29, 1930. She grew up in California and her family moved frequently due to her father’s work in the construction industry. Cleo would recall her childhood as a great adventure. Later, Cleo attended Washington State University, where she met her husband, Bill.
In 1954, Bill, Cleo and their young daughters moved to White Salmon, Wash., after Bill was offered a teaching position. Soon after, they laid the foundation for a new home, a project they would collaborate on for the next 50 years. Daughter Polly was born in 1961. Later, Cleo became a paraeducator at Whitson Elementary, a job that she found deeply satisfying. After Bill and Cleo retired, they became snowbirds, traveling each winter to Arizona. In 2002, they moved to Klamath Falls, where Cleo enjoyed her role as grandmother and, eventually, great-grandmother. And there, Cleo continued her love of gardening and home remodeling. Cleo is remembered by her daughters for supporting their independence.
Cleo is preceded in death by her husband, Bill, and son-in-law, Michael Beeks. She is survived by her daughters Loree Sheckels, Cristy Sheckels, and Polly Sheckels; grandson, Sean Beeks (Tashina); and great-granddaughter, Lillian Beeks. A graveside memorial will be held at West Klickitat Cemetery at a later date.
