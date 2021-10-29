Clayton Howard Evens was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Marlton, N.J., and passed away Oct. 23, 2021. Clayton Evens moved his family to Hood River, Ore., in 1969 to work for Diamond Fruit Inc. He retired from Diamond Fruit in 1993.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Evens, married for 67 years. He had four children: Clayton Evens lives in Hood River; Lorie Lane lives in Vancouver, Wash.; Jacob Evens lives in Garland, Texas; and Forrest Evens lives in Oregon City, Ore.
Clayton Evens is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
