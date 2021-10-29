Clayton Evens

Clayton Howard Evens was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Marlton, N.J., and passed away Oct. 23, 2021. Clayton Evens moved his family to Hood River, Ore., in 1969 to work for Diamond Fruit Inc. He retired from Diamond Fruit in 1993.

He is survived by his wife, Ida Evens, married for 67 years. He had four children: Clayton Evens lives in Hood River; Lorie Lane lives in Vancouver, Wash.; Jacob Evens lives in Garland, Texas; and Forrest Evens lives in Oregon City, Ore.

Clayton Evens is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Service information

Oct 30
Service
Saturday, October 30, 2021
3:00PM
Anderson's Tribute Center
1401 Belmont Ave.
HOOD RIVER, OR 97031
