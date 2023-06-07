Clara "Jean" Mansfield passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on June 2, 2023.
Jean was born July 27, 1928, in Alameda, Calif., to Ernest and Marjorie Shull. They shortly thereafter relocated to Oregon, where she ultimately married Charles "Chuck" Mansfield and raised their family. In later years, she enjoyed many years of volunteering at Mid-Columbia Medical Center and loved tending to her yard and beautiful flowers.
Jean is preceded in death by her mother Madge, father Ernie, husband Chuck, brother Douglas, nieces Renee and Denny, and a great-grandson, Bentley.
Jean is survived by daughters Chris, Karen (Doug), Dede (Mike) and Connie (John); son Cliff (Tracy); and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, who all adored her.
Any donations may be made to Wasco Methodist Church or St Jude's, as she was passionate about both.
Please join us in celebrating the life of Clara "Jean" Mansfield. There will be a graveside service Saturday, June 10 at Sunrise Cemetery in Wasco, Ore., with a luncheon afterward at Wasco Methodist Church.
