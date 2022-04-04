Charlotte Mackenzie Brunner Adkisson was born to Anna (Nicklas) and Johannes Walter Arthur Brunner on March 18, 1924, in San Francisco, Calif., joining half-brother, Donald Mackenzie. Charlotte’s childhood, as the child of immigrant parents in a multi-cultural neighborhood, was rich with games and rambles over the still-wild hills on the outskirts of the city. She grew up with San Francisco, watching the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge and its famous park.
Charlotte had graduated from Mission High and was working when Pearl Harbor was bombed. Almost overnight, the city was flooded with servicemen, and Charlotte volunteered as an Eileen at the Stagedoor Canteen. It was there that she met the love of her life, Gene Adkisson of The Dalles. He was attending Navy Radioman School on Treasure Island. They courted until he shipped out to the war in the South Pacific, and corresponded until his ship returned. Theirs was the first marriage license issued in San Francisco on VJ Day.
They married Aug. 16, 1945, at the chapel on Treasure Island.
At home in The Dalles, Gene built up Adkisson Motors, selling Nash Ramblers and International Harvester trucks, while Charlotte bloomed. Winners of the MOM lottery were their children: Richard (Dick), Linda and Sally. Charlotte was a great mom, cooking with the best of them, always supportive of her children’s activities in and outside school.
Gene loved to hunt and fish, and Charlotte was a great sport and a nature lover. Weekends often found the Adkisson family bumping around the Mid-Columbia in their camper. These forays gave Charlotte plenty of time to sketch, and these sketches she turned into beautiful watercolors. A charter member of The Dalles Art Club, she made lots of friends there and at The Dalles Country Club. While she loved to paint, golf, ski and play bridge, what we loved and will miss most is her gracious, gentle kindness to all.
Charlotte and Gene loved to travel, and they saw many of the sights this world has to offer. When their nest emptied, the couple moved out to Rowena, where Charlotte took up trail riding with Gene and their kids at the tender age of 70. They were happy out at “The R&R,” for many years.
Predeceased by Gene in 2009, Charlotte passed peacefully on March 25, 2022. She is survived by her children, Dick (Mary) Adkisson, Linda (Rocky) Brown and Sally (Paul) Newell, seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Charlotte would want to say, “thank you,” to the caring staff at Parkhurst House and the angels of Providence Hospice of the Gorge. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dalles Senior Center, Art Center or Oregon Food Bank.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.