Charles Albert Webster was born in Jay, Okla., on Dec. 21, 1928, to James Alvin Webster and Sylvia Goss Webster. He lost both parents to tuberculosis by 1940 and was adopted along with his two younger sisters, Joan and Wanda, by Damon and Ava Webber in Fort Scott, Kan. After graduating from high school in 1946, Charles decided to join the Navy. After being Honorably Discharged, he attended college in Hutchinson, Kan., and received an A.A. degree in 1950. Charles and his brother James both headed west and landed in White Salmon, Wash., where they opened the Webster Brothers Service Station together. Charles then met Foye White, who would become his life-long companion of 67 years, and they were married in 1954. His daughter, Peggy Joann, was born in 1955.
After earning his B.S. degree, Charles began teaching elementary school in White Salmon. His son Damon Charles was born in 1961. Over the next few years, in between teaching, raising a family, and enjoying the outdoors as an avid bird hunter, Charles also obtained a master’s degree and principals credentials from WSU.
In 1972, Charles accepted a principal position with the Evergreen School District in Vancouver, Wash. He spent the next 15 years leading Mill Plain, Ellsworth, and Orchards elementary schools until he retired in 1987. He then moved back to White Salmon to a house on Snowden Road where he could enjoy the fresh air and serenity. His retirement provided lots of time for pursuing his passion for bluegrass music, playing his bass fiddle, and performing Appalachian clog dancing. He and Foye also enjoyed traveling the U.S., skiing, golf and tennis.
In 1999, they moved back to Vancouver to be closer to family. Charles always had a deep love of family. He enjoyed organizing family reunions, visiting with distant family spread across the country, and researching his genealogy to prepare a written family history. Charles passed away on Jan. 22, 2022. He was the last of his eight siblings — the end of an era.
He is survived by his wife Foye; daughter Peggy; son Damon; and six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. His playful competitiveness, thoughtfulness, intelligence, sense of humor, and most of all, his love will be sorely missed by everyone.
