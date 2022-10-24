Charles Logan was born April 18, 1940, and grew up in Hood River, Ore. He graduated from Wy'east High School in 1959. He worked in sawmills for most of his adult life and was medically retired in 1998. He was an active community member in the community as well as in his church.
Charles passed away on Sept. 27, 2022. He is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild, two sisters and one brother. He was greatly loved by his family and friends and will be forever missed.
His funeral was held on Oct. 12 in Monroe, Ore., and he was buried at the St. Rose Catholic Cemetery in Monroe.
