Charles “UpChuck” DeMyer has, in his words, expired. He has been taken by cancer at the age of 87 on Oct. 21, 2020. His humor will live on through his three kids, Thomas DeMyer, Cheryl Fredrick, and Jodi Larsen, eight grandchildren, 22.5 great-grandchildren, and his two sisters, Karen Kupo and Pat Crenshaw.
He was born in Boise, Idaho, on Jan. 3, 1933, and graduated from Boise High School. His participation in the JROTC, Junior Reserve Officer Training Course, in high school lead him to join the Air Force. He immediately became a member of the specialized unit of 4925 Atomic Test Group stationed in Kirkland, N.M., also known as project Tea Cup. His photo with the group can still be found by searching Megaton Blasters.
His impact on those he loved is beyond words, and he was loved by so many. His humor, empathy, civic mindedness, and compassion were front and center for anyone that was fortunate to meet him. He found joy in the simplest things: Campfires, root beer, fishing, crabbing, and hanging with friends and family.
Thanks Dad, for kissing Momma all those years ago.
The family asks that if you wish to honor “Chuckles,” please make a donation to your favorite charity in his name. In lieu of a service, Dad doesn’t want a lot of “hoopla,” he just wants all of you to know how much he appreciated you.
A private family gathering with a celebration of life is planned for the first of the year.