Charles Forrest Decker, a life-long resident of Wasco, Ore., died Sunday , Sept. 12, 2021, at the age of 94.
He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, to Oliver and Erma Decker on Nov. 22, 1926. He was the oldest of nine children.
At 17, Charlie joined the Navy, serving in World War II on the USS Battleship, South Dakota. Every morning, the teenage Yeoman Decker would bring the daily news and plan of the day to Admiral Nimitz, who would sit on his bunk, in his boxers, and discuss the day with him. They survived numerous battles, kamikaze pilots, shrapnel and a typhoon. Charlie was awarded eight battle stars.
Returning home to Nebraska, he completed high school, then joined with his family in Wasco, Ore. In 1949, he married Joyce Wallace. Together they had four children. Charlie became a barber and worked in The Dalles and Moro before building his own shop in Wasco. Charles Decker was a loving, supportive husband and father, a charming member of his community and a quiet, calm example of what it means to be a man.
Charlie is survived by his children Phyllis Coats Newman, Alvin Decker, Don Decker and Tim Decker; grandchildren John Coats, Meghan McAllister, Nick Decker, Lindsey Poggemeyer, Kelsey Mitchell, David Decker, and Zack Decker; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his brothers Ronnie, Monte and Terry Decker and sisters, Davise McFetridge and Vivian Curtiss.
The graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 at 11 a.m. at Wasco Sunrise Cemetery, 71222 N. Sawtooth Road, Wasco, with Pastor Bob Reasoner officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Wasco United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Wasco, OR 97065.
