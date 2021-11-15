Charles Russell Cunningham was born in Grove, Okla., on April 18, 1937, to his parents, Ashley Russell Cunningham and Idabell (Weston) Cunningham. He has one brother, David Ray Cunningham. They moved to Oregon in 1940, then back to Oklahoma during World War II, only to return to Oregon in 1947. He went to several schools in the Hood River Valley and graduated from Wy’east High School.
Right out of high school, he started at Neal Creek Sawmill, pulling green chain, then Champion Lumber and retired as head sawyer at Hanel’s Lumber.
He was married to Vonna Rake and had three daughters, Cari Reuther (Mike), Lori Jansen (Kirk), and Mitzi Hurt (Charles). They divorced and he later met and married the love of his life, Lilliam Fern (Wade). She brought to the family Cindy Roundtree (Jeff), John Bible, and Cathy Walls (Norman).
He had a lifelong love of woodworking, going fishing, horses, motorcycles, ATVs, and going to the beach and casino. He loved boxer dogs and left behind Sam and Molly, his tow boxers, and all of his children.
He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sons-in-law and one grandson.
He has 11 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.