Charles (Charlie) Clayton died in his sleep on Nov. 17, 202,2 at home in Mt. Hood, Ore. He was 85 years old. The son of Grace and Ernest Clayton, Charlie was born on July 24, 1937, in Greeley, Colo. His family moved to The Dalles, Ore., in 1948. He graduated from The Dalles High School and shortly thereafter married his high school sweetheart, Roberta Woodard.
Charlie served in the army in Germany, where he played trumpet in an army company band. Roberta was able to join him in Nuremberg. Upon his discharge, they settled in The Dalles. Charlie worked as a brakeman and conductor for Union Pacific Railroad. The couple moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1964. They enjoyed square dancing and were always active in church activities, where they made many friends. Charlie was an avid ham radio operator and won many contests. He also enjoyed rock hounding, time with his family, the outdoors, pets and wildlife viewing at the couple’s final home in Mt. Hood.
Survivors include his wife, Roberta; daughter Nancy Judy (Rick); son Ed Clayton (Gail); and daughter Mary Porter (Alex). Grandchildren include Matthew Wagner, Casey Wagner (Jess), and Jessica Borbely (Brian). Great-grandchildren include Violet and John Wagner. His sister, Darlene Zikes, preceded him in death.
A memorial service will be held at the Nazarene Church, 2168 Belmont Drive, Hood River at 11 a.m. Dec. 16.
