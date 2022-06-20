On May 17, 2022, Catherine Lucille Wynn (Fowler) passed away at the age of 60. She was a loving mother, grandma and nurturer to all.
Cathy was born on Feb. 20, 1962, on the military base in Savannah, Ga., to Susan Ross and Dallas Fowler Sr. Growing up she lived in Georgia, Washington and Alaska, and finished high school in Macon, Ga. She lived and resided in the home she owned in Klickitat, Wash. Cathy was a homemaker who loved to do many things like gardening or go mushroom picking. She loved nature in many ways and it reflected in her life.
Cathy had a warm heart and cared for many people. Her home was your home and all the kids growing up in Klickitat felt welcomed there.
She is survived by her two daughters, Catrina Fowler and Alyssa Atchley; sister Jeanne Lofstrom, brother Dallas Fowler Jr. and sister-in-law Diane Fowler and Cathy’s boyfriend Joe Mason; grandchildren Destiny, Jacklyn and Russell Loke; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. Catherine’s after-life wishes were to be cremated and buried with her mother Susan Ross at the White Salmon cemetery.
To honor and remember Cathy, a celebration of life will be held in Klickitat at the Community Center July 2 from noon to 3 p.m. If you have a memory you cherish with Cathy, please come join us and share it with us all. Following the service, family and friends are welcome to view the final resting place at the White Salmon Cemetery.
