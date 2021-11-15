Cary T. Lowe, 69, a longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully at home Nov. 7, 2021.
Cary was born on Dec. 9, 1951, in Palmer, Alaska, to Gwendolyn (McNeese) and Stanley Lowe. In 1965, the family moved to The Dalles, where his father, a lineman, worked for the Northern Wasco County PUD. Cary attended The Dalles High School, graduating in 1970. After serving four years in the U.S. Air Force, he returned home to The Dalles, where he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers for 40 years until his retirement from Powerhouse Operations at The Dalles Dam in 2011.
Cary had a passion for flying. He was proud to have earned both his Sea-plane and Commercial Pilot licenses. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, scuba diving and NASCAR. He was also appreciative of having survived the Great Alaskan Earthquake of 1964 (measuring a magnitude 9.2), the most powerful recorded in North American history.
Cary was preceded in death by his father, Stan, and his mother, Gwen. He is survived by his wife MaryEllen, his daughters Laura and Carly, brother Michael (Carolyn) and sister Julie, faithful family friend Will and almost granddaughter Laurel.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Cary to the Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, Aviation Maintenance Program. Contributions may be made online at www.cgccfoundation.org/give-now; please note “In Memory of Cary Lowe.” Checks can also be mailed to CGCC Foundation, 400 East Scenic Dr., The Dalles, OR 97058. Please make checks payable to “CGCC Foundation” and include “In memory of Cary Lowe” in the memo.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.