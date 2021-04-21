Carrol Gile Wang was born on Aug. 1, 1947, in Eugene, Ore., the daughter of Everett and Betty (McClain) Gile. She married Willard Palmer Wang Jr. in Redmond, Ore., on Feb. 2, 1970. The couple had two children, Brady and Anthony.
Carrol passed away at her home in Goldendale, Wash., on April 12, 2021, at the age of 73. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard, and a brother, Donald Gile.
Survivors include her son Brady Wang of Goldendale; her son and daughter-in-law Tony and Jessica Wang of Goldendale; brothers Carl Gile of Mountlake Terrace, Wash.; Michael Gile of Seattle, Wash.; and one grandchild.
A funeral service for Mrs. Wang was held on April 17, with burial at Mountain View IOOF Cemetery in Goldendale. To send condolences to the Wang family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.
