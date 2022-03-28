Carrie Jean Weathers of Hood River, Ore., passed away on March 18, 2022, in Hood River. She was born Nov. 9, 1950, to Larry and Laura Young of Hood River. She graduated from Wy’east High School in 1968, graduated from The Dalles Beauty School in 1969, and later opened her own salon in Odell, Ore. She was married to Mike Weathers until his death in 2006.
She is survived by her “pilot,” Ken Shute, of Odell; daughter Darcie (Richard) Ahrendt of Oregon City, Ore.; grandson Payton Ahrendt of Dover, N.H.; sisters Barbara (Kirk) Stein of Oregon City and Mary (Steve) Stiles of Nevada; and many nieces and nephews, and life-long friends.
She enjoyed gardening and camping with Ken, and always had a good time visiting with her friends.
A celebration of life for Carrie will be held at noon on April 23 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carrie’s name to Hood River EMS, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations). Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.