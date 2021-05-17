Carole V. Anderson passed away on April 20, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Carole was born Nov. 12, 1948, in Chicago, Ill., to John and Marguerite (Fraser) Anderson. She graduated valedictorian of her Mundelein, Ill., high school class. She earned a bachelor’s of arts degree from Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona. She was also a licensed massage therapist.
While an accomplished writer, artist, musician and a Master Gardener, Carole’s greatest gift was her indomitable spirit and positive approach to life. Her ever-present smile was what she shared with all she knew or met. Her constant pleasure was spending time with and what she termed “MC-ing” (“MC to Carole being “meaningful conversation”) with her family and friends.
Carole enjoyed a varied and successful career in many endeavors. She was the executive director of the Sweetwater County YWCA in Rock Springs, Wyo., a features writer for the Rock Springs Rocket Miner newspaper, and teacher and public relations director at Treasure Valley Community College and Portland Community College. She did consulting and training for the Oregon Secretary of State’s office and was the editor of the 1991-92 Oregon Blue Book.
Carole’s legacy is preserved in her book, “My Handmade Life.” As she wrote for the books About the Author, “A cancer diagnosis in 2005 shifted her trajectory into living her elusive dreams of writing and painting.” Published in 2019, the book features Carole’s original art, essays, letters, tales and poetry, telling the story of her shock of the diagnosis and its realities, culminating in a metaphorical patchwork quilt.
Carole is survived by her husband of 40 years, Don Guilliams, in her words, “The love of my life and caregiver extraordinaire;” and by two stepchildren, Steven (Sandy) Guilliams and Kathy (Robert) Oneal of Bend, Ore.; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Oneal and Bobby (Whitney) Oneal; and two step-great-grandsons, Bobby Lee and William Oneal, all of Bend. Carole is also survived by her brothers Steven (Mary) Anderson of Arkansas and Douglas (Sally) Anderson of Illinois; a niece, Emily (Robert) Nyblad of Illinois; and nephews Jake (Emily) Anderson of Illinois, Michael (Emily) Anderson of Washington, and Mathew (Julie) Anderson and Stephen Anderson of Arkansas. Carole was preceded in death by her stepson Tim Guilliams.
A celebration of Carole’s life will be planned for later this year. Donations in honor of Carole can be made to the Sweetwater County YWCA, Rock Springs, Wyo., The Dalles Art Center, or The Nature Conservancy.
