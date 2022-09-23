Friends of Carla Chamberlain are invited to join members of Bethany Lutheran Church, 2323 E. 12th St., The Dalles, Ore., for a memorial service for on Oct. 1 at 11 a.m. Carla was a very active and appreciated member of Bethany for many years. Her love and dedication to her Savior, as well as her church and community, were evident.
Carla was born on Oct. 15, 1937, in Oregon, and was 84 years of age when she died on Aug. 29, 2022. Her father was Orval Chamberlain, and her mother was Elsie Freese. She had no siblings.
Carla had been a registered nurse and then held the position as the administrator of Wasco-Sherman Public Health Department until her retirement. For several years, she was a board member at Columbia Basin Care Center. She spent the last years of her life at Columbia Basin in The Dalles. Those who knew her will remember her love of the color purple and cats of all kinds.
