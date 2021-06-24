Carl Vernon “Vern” Holmes, 84, of Gresham, Ore., passed away May 19, 2021.
Vern was born Oct. 19, 1936, to Carl and Helen Holmes in Collins, Mo., an only child. When Vern was 15, his family moved from Kansas City, Kan., to Bingen-White Salmon, Wash. Vern progressed through school.
Vern’s first job was helping build The Dalles Dam. After completion, he went to work with SD&S Lumber Company in Bingen, operating his way up to head sawyer. Never being one to sit idle, he also owned and ran a 6-acre cherry orchard near White Salmon. Vern also assisted neighbors who were unable to tend to their own crops. He was very ambitious, motivated, and compassionate, much appreciated by those whom he helped.
Vern departed SD&S in 1980 and moved to the Portland, Ore., area. He studied to become a real-estate agent, working in that profession for many years. Being a gifted do-it-yourselfer, he also bought properties to spruce up and rent. He was an extraordinary landlord who took great pleasure in keeping his homes in top-notch condition because doing so ensured “first-class tenants.” Vern humorously extolled the virtues of porcelain tile floors in his dwellings, saying, “If it burns down, the floor will still be there.” He put his heart and soul into every home, ensuring happy and long-term occupants.
In 1955, Vern wed Dorothy Davis. Three children followed: Terry, 1956; Carol, 1958; and Christopher, 1960. Vern and Dorothy divorced in 1978. In 1998, Vern met the rest-of-his-life soulmate in Barbara Ford; they were together 23 years. Along their happy union, Barbara convinced Vern that there was more to life than work; they voyaged and trekked extensively together, from Hawaii to Cape Cod and many points in between. Vern savored every minute.
Vern enjoyed improving his properties, traveling, never-ending desire to learn anything new, going to yard and estate sales, looking for bargains, playing cribbage, finding ways to improve his health, and watching “Walker, Texas Ranger.”
Vern was predeceased by his parents; son, Terry Holmes; and three grandchildren. He is survived by his best friend and partner, Barbara Ford, Gresham; daughter, Carol Holmes, Salem, Ore.; son Christopher Holmes, Vancouver, Wash.; grandchildren Matthew Conroy, Diamondville, Wyo., Faith Bales, Aloha, Ore., and Douglas Woods, Salem.
Arrangements handled by Omega Funeral and Cremation Service, Portland. A memorial service was held June 19 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 9901 S.E. Caruthers St., Portland.
