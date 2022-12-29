Carl Lanulelei Tu’ufuli, age 75, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Dec. 18, 2022.
In his time, Carl worked as a deep-sea diver, long haul truck driver, chef and caterer for family, friends and community, manager, and bartender for local establishments in San Francisco’s “Club House.” He was a union representative for San Francisco’s Teamster Union Local 856, Local 860, and Local 85. In the Dalles, Ore., he was a ranch handler for Arrowhead Ranch in the early 1990s.
Carl did volunteer work with The Dalles school systems to serve as a liaison for the school system and the local Samoan community and youth and was a man with many hats. Carl retired and enjoyed time with family and friends, planting in his garden, hunting and fishing.
Carl is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by Salave’a Mapuilefala Lanulelei (father), Satuiasina Tuatagaloa Tu’ufuli (mother), Maloualua Maluia (sister) and Mapuilefala Tu’ufuli (brother).
A viewing will be held at Spencer, Libby & Powell Gathering Hall, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, 10 a.m.on Jan. 12, with a graveside service to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery, 1100 18th St., The Dalles, at noon. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
