Carl “Pete” Elwood Hughes passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at his Hood River, Ore., home. Carl was born on Sept. 3, 1938, and was 82 years of age at the time of his passing.
Carl was born in Caldwell, Idaho, to Clifford and Mattie (Miller) Hughes. He had three siblings, older brother Ralph and younger sisters Janice and Marie. He attended elementary school in Idaho before his family moved to Oregon and then graduated from Wy’east High School in Odell class of 1956. “A lot of gals thought he resembled Elvis.”
He enlisted into the United States Navy and was honorably discharged in July of 1962. Not to long after his return to the valley, he married Theola Nadene Parson. In 1964, they had a daughter, Carla Dee, and in 1966, another daughter, Brenda Jo. Over the years, Carl had many jobs before he got on full-time at the Hood River Post Office. “Dad won several awards for being a top notch mailman and we received many accolades about from friends about him being their mailman. He took pride in doing an excellent job.”
He took an early retirement and later took care of his dad. After that, he went back to work at Diamond Central. He loved hummingbirds, taking pictures and videos. He started buying and selling scrap metal and metal detecting. He loved “gold mining” and belonged to The Lost Dutchman’s Mining Association as well as The Elks, The Eagles and American Legion. He made pies with the Hood River Adult Center and was a square dancer too.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Mattie Hughes; ex-wife Theola Hughes; brother Ralph; sister Marie; brother-in-law, Lloyd; and nephews Greg, David, Danny and Doug.
Carl is survived by his daughters, Carla Hughes and Brenda (and husband, Jesus) Villegas; granddaughters, Jolyndee Hughes and Gloria (and husband, Charles) Warren; great-grandchildren, Daniel and Gianna; sister, Janice (and husband, Allen) Woosley and their children.
Carl was a supporter of The Wounded Warriors Project, Special Olympics, Shriners and USO.
A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
Graveside rites will be 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 5 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery of Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
