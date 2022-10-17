Carl Raymond Long passed peacefully on Oct. 9, 2022, at the age of 89. He was born Jan. 14, 1933, to parents Carl Reuben Long and Margaret “Marguerite” Jane Arthur in Hillsboro Beach, Fla. His parents divorced in 1942, after which his mother remarried and left Florida with Carl. For the remainder of Carl’s childhood, the family traveled across the United States working in mines and doing transient farm work, which is how Carl met his first love, Bonnie Jean Cyphers, the daughter of a cherry farmer in The Dalles, Ore. The two married on March 6, 1951.
Carl served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1952, after which he and Bonnie moved to Portland, Ore. Carl worked a variety of jobs, including railroad brakeman and deputy sheriff, until he earned his degree from Pacific Business College in 1957 and became a court reporter. Carl and Bonnie were married for nearly 30 years and had three children together, Bill, Kathy and Debbie, before Bonnie died in 1980.
Carl did find love again, marrying Ruth Claunch in Hood River on July 9, 1982. Carl loved and helped raise Ruth’s children, Cindy, Tim, James and Barb. Carl and Ruth moved from The Dalles to Portland in 2009. In their twilight years, the couple took in their beloved granddaughter, Sapphire.
Carl was loved and will be deeply missed.
There will not be a service, but donations in Carl’s name can be made to Home At Last Animal Shelter in The Dalles.
