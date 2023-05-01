Robert Jeffery John (Butch) Laughlin, 82 years, left us unexpectedly on April 22, 2023, at Kadlec Hospital in Tri-Cities, Wash. Butch was born Oct. 18, 1940, at Miss Clarey’s Hospital, Heppner, Ore., to Robert Ogden Laughlin and Ilene Katherine Kilkenny.
Butch’s father passed away when Butch was just 6 months old. He and his mother Ilene moved to the Kilkenny Ranch and lived there 5 years until they later moved into Heppner and built a house on Chase Street. Being the oldest Kilkenny grandchild, he was favored by his grandma Lottie Kilkenney and was looked up to and considered not just a cousin but a brother to the Greenup and Kilkenny cousins. His mother Ilene married Les Wyman in 1946 and a sister Sheridan joined them in 1948. He attended Heppner schools and graduated from HHS in 1958.
He worked on the Kilkenny/Greenup ranch until 1960 when he got a job with Boeing in Seattle, Wash. In 1963, he married Judith Lue Spaulding. Judie brought with her a daughter, Tamila Kay Brannon, and together they started a family, adding Lottie Lynn and Robert Shane.
Butch had many skills and went to work for Morrow County Grain Growers in the grain elevators then finding his niche selling farm equipment, a job he loved and held for more than 30 years. Butch acquired many friends and associates during his career. As everyone knows, Butch was a story teller and rarely told a story twice. He used up his nine lives before the age of 30 and had many experiences to share.
He was involved in many civic organizations over the years. He was a founding member of the 4 Corners Snowmobile club. He was an Oddfellow and a lifetime Elk. He served on the Heppner City Council. He helped to organize the Morrow County Farm Museum in Heppner and is still on the board of directors. He demolished the Heppner train depot and used the salvaged lumber to build his dream cabin in the Blue Mountains, where he enjoyed his time hunting and entertaining friends and family. There was not a thing he couldn’t repair or build, he enjoyed restoring antique equipment, gas pumps and trucks over the years.
Butch is survived by his wife Judie, and they were fortunate to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this March; his sister Sheridan and husband Ed Tarnasky; and his children, Tami and Rodney Berthold of Mosier, Ore., Lottie and Kirk Holcomb of Madras, Ore., and Shane from Heppner. He has six grandchildren, fie great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, as well as nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral mass will be held for Butch at 11a.m. on Saturday, May 6 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with a reception following at the Gilliam & Bisbee Building in Heppner. Contributions in Butch’s memory can be made to the Morrow County Farm Museum, PO Box 515, Heppner, OR 97836, the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 633, Heppner, OR 97836, or charity of your choice.
Sweeney Mortuary is in care of arrangements. You may sign the online condolence book at www.sweeneymortuary.com.
