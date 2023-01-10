Bryson DeVear Nebeker passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo., at age 93. He leaves behind many family and friends who loved him dearly.
Bryson was born May 12, 1929, in Sacramento, Calif., to Edgar DeVear Nebeker and Merna Bryson Nebeker. He was the firstborn, and in 1931, he was joined by a baby sister, Betty Jean. Soon afterward, the family moved to Star Valley, Wyo., the place of Edgar and Merna's origins. In 1933, another sister, Arlee, joined the family. Three years later, tragedy struck with the sudden death of four-year-old Betty Jean. The family moved to Baker City, Ore., and in 1939, a brother, John Dale, was added to the family.
Bryson grew up in Baker until January 1946, when he joined the army and left home. World War II was concluding, and he felt the urge to serve his country. He remained in the army for four years. After a brief time in civilian life, he enlisted in the air force and served another three years during the Korean War. Most of his military service was in the Pacific islands. After leaving the military, he returned to Baker and worked at a sawmill.
Bryson met Clara Gean Robison in Baker, and they married on Oct. 28, 1955. Bryson and Gean moved to Hood River, Ore., in January 1956. There they had four children: Terri Gean in 1956, Sandra Kaye in 1958, Steven Jay in 1960, and Edwin DeVear in 1962.
The move to Hood River came because Bryson took a position as the general manager for the Mount Hood Railway, the job he held for 30 years both with the Mount Hood Railway and later with the Union Pacific Railroad after the larger company acquired the Hood River Valley railroad line. After the Mount Hood Railroad became an independent enterprise again, Bryson worked for two years as the manager of operations.
After his retirement, Bryson and Gean enjoyed recreating in the northwest with their RV and traveling the country to visit family. They travel throughout Europe as well.
As a devout Christian, he was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
In 2017, after 61 years of marriage, he lost his beloved Gean. His daughter Sandi Leavitt passed away unexpectedly in 2021. Also preceding him in death were his parents, his two sisters, and his brother.
Bryson lived the last years in a senior facility in Overland Park, Kan. Bryson is survived by three children Terri Tyler of Dallesport, Wash., Steve (Lori) Nebeker of Orlando, Fla., and Ed (Reina) Nebeker of Overland Park, Kan.; and by his son-in-law Ron Leavitt of Pima, Ariz. He also leaves 15 grandchildren and their spouses and 31 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon at Anderson Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
