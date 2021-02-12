Bryan Forrest Peters (Forrest after his beloved grandfather) was born Feb. 8, 1969, to Bill and Forest Peters in The Dalles, Ore. He grew up in Sherman County, and graduated from Sherman County High School. While a student there, he was a member of Sherman FFA, band, and lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He was student body vice president in 1986 and student body president his senior year.
Bryan attended Oregon State University and was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity, where he served as vice president for two years. He was also a member of the OSU Rugby Team. He graduated in 1992 with a degree in Agricultural Resource Economics.
After graduation, Bryan moved home to farm with his dad until Bill’s passing in 1993. He continued to farm with his mother and brother and together they formed Peters Ranches. He married Heather Williams in 1997 and they had two children, Delaney and Garrett.
Bryan loved music and as he would tell you, “I was a drummer in a rock ‘n roll band.” He was very active in the Sherman County community. He umpired, refereed, coached, was the “voice of the Huskies Football Team,” served on the weed board and acted in many of the Barnstormer Theater plays, all the while rarely missing any of his children’s events. He was a lifelong Oregon State Beaver Fan and a highlight for him was taking his kids to see the Beavers win the 2018 College World Series in Omaha.
He leaves behind his children, Delaney Marie and James Garrett; brother, Scott (Kari); nieces, Kaelex and Kiara; aunt, Sallie Albright; uncles, Nick and Jim Peters; and mother, Forest.
Bryan died at his home on Jan. 31, 2021, and will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
Memorials may be sent to Sherman County Athletic Foundation, PO Box 191, Moro, OR 97039 or Sherman County Education Foundation, PO Box 68, Moro, OR 97039.
There will be a gathering on the Sherman football field, to share stories and laugh, at 11 a.m. on March 20.
