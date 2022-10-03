Bruce Carter Morris left this world on Aug. 23, 2022, at the age of 76. He was born on Aug. 9, 1947, to George D. and Eleanor M. (DeWalt). He graduated from Columbia High School in 1965. After graduation, he went into the Navy. While in the Navy, he served on several ships with most of his time on the USS Rowen.
After the Navy, Bruce came home, joined the carpenters union and began working with Will Leisure. They built some of the buildings we drive by regularly, such as Dickey’s packing shed. He then went on to build bridges around the country, including a few in Klickitat County. When he was ready to come home and put down roots, he started working with young Bruce Stevenson until he proudly retired at the age of 50.
Bruce married his longtime girlfriend in April 1989. They both enjoyed early retirement on their 15 acres of paradise. Bruce was gifted with his mother’s green thumb and took starts from her garden. He and Mooreen grew beautiful flowers, veggies, berries, fruit trees, bees, chickens and all kinds of different birds over the years. During the spring, they would plant to share their bounty to so many folks, we cannot count. They were very generous people, with eggs, etc., but also with their time. Bruce loved when people came to see his place. He built many buildings and home for people in our community.
He loved hunting and fishing more than anything and never missed a season.
Bruce is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Georgene, and older brother Patrick. He is survived by wife Mooreen; brothers Herbert and wife Gayle, George Jr. (Buz) and wife Sandy, and Bob and wife Penny; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a great friend to many and will be dearly missed.
We will have a celebration of life sometime in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.