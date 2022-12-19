Bruce Taylor Cooper of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home quite unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Bruce was born on Sept. 2, 1942, the first of two children to Marian (Fisher) and Taylor Joseph Cooper in Salem, Ore. Sister Marilyn was born in 1946. Bruce graduated from Stayton High School, Stayton, Ore., in 1960, where he excelled in basketball and track, and he held the record for the 50-yard dash for decades. Bruce attended the University of Oregon for one year after graduation.
Bruce married his high school sweetheart, Doris Adams, in 1962. The couple lived in Stayton and welcomed two daughters, Leslie Anne in 1965 and Michelle Lee in 1969. The family moved to Salem in 1977. Bruce worked as a dispatcher for the Oregon State Police in Salem at night and attended college in the daytime. He earned a bachelor’s from Western Oregon University, majoring in business. He then worked at US Bank as manager. In 1979, Bruce left the bank and he and Doris started a successful business manufacturing children’s dance wear. Doris passed away in 2007 and Bruce retired from the business in 2008.
In 2010, Bruce reconnected with childhood friend Sandra Fritz, whom he knew as Sande Forrest. They soon became a couple and on Feb. 1, 2011, they made a lifetime commitment and Bruce moved to The Dalles. Bruce and Sandra shared a love of travel, visiting numerous countries as well as several trips across the United States during their years together. Bruce was an avid music lover, attending countless concerts throughout his life.
Bruce was predeceased by his wife, Doris, his parents, Taylor and Marian, and his sister, Marilyn Cooper Sherwood. He is survived by his loving partner, Sandra (Sande) Fritz; daughter, Leslie Patton (Thomas); daughter, Michelle Cooper; and his beloved grandchildren, Mackenzie, Laura, and Jack. He also leaves behind his extended family who mourn his loss, Paul Fritz (Becky), Molly Fritz, and Sarah Brady (John); and grandchildren Ethan, Duncan, Reina, Sean, Kyla, and Eilish.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the charity of one’s choice. A celebration of life will held in the spring.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.