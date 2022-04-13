Brigitte (Emmi) Nordyke was born in Berlin, Germany on May 20, 1942, to Willi and Emmi Riem. Brigitte, 79, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore., where in her final days she was surrounded by family, friends and neighbors. Brigitte (called Mutti by her daughters) passed away peacefully at 1:15 a.m. with her youngest daughter Christina holding Mutti’s hand to her last breath. Funeral (cremation) services were handled by Gardner funeral home in White Salmon, Wash.
Born during the Second World War, Brigitte saw her father shot by a Russian soldier at the age of 3. Her mother always told Brigitte, “Look at the brightest star in the sky, that’s your father blinking down on you.” Her mother also died young at age 52 of cancer. Brigitte also had one brother who passed away in an auto accident at age 17. Now that star is blinking ever brighter!
Brigitte, after completing High school, entered the fashion business in Berlin to become a fashion designer, and was involved in manufacturing, selling and modeling for four years in Germany. She then spent a year in fashion and photographic modeling in London, England. She was also involved with some documentary film work and movies in Germany. Later, she also did some work with a Seattle-based model and talent agency doing promotional adds for Safeway, Buick Cars and Olympia Beer, to name a few. She also loved swimming and dancing.
Brigitte got married to Harvey Nordyke, a U.S soldier stationed in Berlin, and they had three children together. After a divorce in 1985, Brigitte then met Heinz Mittelstadt for which they formed a blended partnership that would last the rest of her life and the next 37 years. Brigitte and Heinz had a business together until their retirement in 2006 and moved full time to the hills above Lyle, Wash., to a property they’ve had since the early '90s.
In their time together, they both loved to travel and take cruises and ventured in Europe the U.S, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, etc. Both were also members of a Rotary club in Seattle and held all club positions over the years.
Between the two of them, their blended partnership has seven surviving grown children: Diane (Miller) Nordyke, Ken Nordyke, Christina Nordyke, Tim Mittelstadt, Troy Mittelstadt, Heidi Mittelstadt, and Ramona Mittelstadt; and 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
After years of pain and much suffering, Brigitte is in a better place now. Thanks also go out to all the professionals who made the end of her life bearable and as comfortable as possible.
There will be a celebration of life for Brigitte E. Nordyke in the summer of 2022 at the Ranch in the Hills above Lyle, which Brigitte loved so much.
Rest in peace
This was and is in Brigitte’s memory.
“Jesus Loves You that we know because an Angel told us so!”
