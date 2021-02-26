Brian Keith Hockman was born on June 27, 1972, in Baker City, Ore. He was welcomed into a large and loving family who are descendants of pioneers from Wasco and Sherman counties. He died on Jan. 21, 2021, at the age of 48.
Brian spent his early childhood in Hermiston, Ore., before moving to The Dalles, Ore. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and The Dalles junior and senior high schools. Growing up, Brian was many things: An actor; an altar boy at St. Peter's Catholic Church; a football player and wrestler; a boy scout; a cook/manager at Arctic Circle; a poet who had many poems published in the school newspaper; and the editor of his school newspaper.
After high school, Brian went to Alaska to work on a fishing boat with his best friend Tony Odell and began as a "freezer rat" on a factory trawler called the Island Enterprise. When he wasn't working in Alaska, he was traveling around the U.S. with his friends, kayaking down rivers, and refining his taste for heavy metal and classic rock music.
In 1997, he married Lisa Christy and lived in Tigard, Ore., where they raised their two sons. Brian coached both of his sons’ football and lacrosse teams. He loved taking his family on frequent camping trips and vacations; spending time at the ocean; and hiking in the great outdoors. Brian worked as an Engineering Job Captain at Benson Industries for 20 years and more recently at Arcadia. He worked on several large projects in the U.S. and in other countries, including the tallest building in the world in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Brian is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Lucas Hockman; his parents Jean Jones Hockman and Keith Hockman; his sister and brother-in-law, Teresa Hockman Holgate and Stuart Holgate; his nephew and nieces, Zachery, Callie, and Jule Holgate, and Stephanie Christy; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Myrl and Mary Moore Jones and Orville and Cecil Cothran Hockman.
A gathering to honor Brian will be held in late spring or early summer.
