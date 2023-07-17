Brenda A. (Cardin) Coats died July 6, 2023, from a tragic auto accident near Corvallis, Ore. She was born in Prineville, Ore., on June 10, 1958, and grew up there in a loving family consisting of her father Gerald Cardin, mother Wanda, and sisters Dee Ann (Cardin) Lampert and Peggy (Cardin) Stewart.
Brenda enjoyed a wonderful upbringing in Prineville with all the attributes of small town living in the ‘60s and ‘70s. She rode her bike to the swimming pool twice a day, sometimes with a stop for an ice cream cone in between. She excelled in athletics as well as everything else she took on. During her two years at COCC, she won the national title for the 1 mile and 2 mile in 1977 and the 3,000 meter in 1978. Many of us didn’t know this until this week. We just knew she loved to run.
Her degree from OSU took her into the teaching profession. She married Dan Ferguson, also a teacher, in 1979, and they began a family in Prineville. Dan and Brenda had two boys, Brandon and Cameron, who both now reside in Albany, Ore. The boys loved their Mom. Calls were frequent and regular.
Moving to The Dalles, Ore., in the late ‘80s, Brenda enjoyed a teaching career that include P.E. and later Title 1, as well as coaching many of her kids sporting activities. She attended about 1 million baseball games as well as soccer, basketball, etc. When shopping in The Dalles, it was common that a former student would call out her name and speak with admiration.
In 1997, she married Don Coats. Brenda became a farmer’s wife and a part time Mom for Don’s kids Graham, Mason and Vanessa. When her summer vacation started, she started preparing meals and doing laundry for a couple step kids as well as her own. While organizing a family get together, she would flip burgers at the baseball concession stand and maintain a yard that was the envy of the neighborhood while getting her 3 mile run into each and every day. Her energy was enormous. Her dedication to family was immense and her willingness to participate in any worthwhile endeavor was a given.
Brenda loved and cherished her two grandchildren, Blakely Ferguson and Oliver Coats.
After she and Don retired, they moved to Prineville to be closer to Brenda’s family, building a wonderful home on a hill with a deer fence to keep Brenda’s flowers safe. Her gourmet meals, immaculate yard, home and flowerbeds were her trademark and she loved them.
There will be a private burial soon, with a celebration of her life as soon as all her loved ones can attend. She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. We are all heartbroken.
