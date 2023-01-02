Brandon James Pickerd, age 27, passed away at his home in Hood River, Ore., on Dec. 19, 2022. Brandon was born Oct. 13, 1995, in Hood River to Jerry and Crystal Pickerd. He was the youngest of four children, joining Barrett, Kellie and Rachael.
Brandon attended school in Hood River and graduated from Hood River Valley High School in 2014.
After high school, he worked for his family orchard and several other farms in the Gorge. Working on farms, he found his passion for horticulture and soil science. He loved growing plants and trees of all kinds and seeing their progress through the life cycle. He also enjoyed creating art and music, and as his friends know, he especially loved to rap. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, camping, hiking, hunting, fishing and just sitting around a campfire with friends and family.
Brandon was a kind-hearted person and beautiful, gentle soul. He’d give the shirt off his back for those he loved, and if he loved you, it was with all his heart. He was always willing to help with small or large tasks — painting houses, cooking, gardening and caring for animals. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Jerry and Crystal Pickerd; brother Barrett Pickerd; sisters Kellie (Clay) Hotchkiss and Rachael Wagner; grandmother Diane Glaze; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Alvin Glaze, Monta Pickerd and Eugene Pickerd.
We are deeply saddened by his loss, and will carry him in our hearts and memories forever.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
