Boyd H. Graves, 86, of Hood River, Ore., passed away Jan. 21, 2022, with his wife, Halla, by his side. He was born Sept. 12, 1935, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Orville and Mildred Graves.
Having grown up within the restaurant business, Boyd developed a love for the food service industry. After high school, he attended Cornell University, where he studied and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in hotel administration. Boyd was a well-known Northwest restaurateur having managed the Sheraton Renton Inn, and owning and operating the Terry Avenue Freight House, the Beef and Brew Restaurants, Snoqualmie Falls Lodge and the Columbia Gorge Hotel.
He is survived by his first wife, Colleen Soden Graves; his second wife, Halla Tellyer Graves; his two children, Michael Graves and Kelly Graves Secord; adopted son Andrew Graves; and four grandchildren, Riley Secord, Carson Secord, Anna Graves and Evan Graves.
Boyd loved to travel, having the opportunity to visit many countries. He loved good food and good booze and loved to share them with good friends. Alpine skiing, and sailing were his other favorite past-times. Boyd will be laid to rest for eternity at Herland Forest Natural Burial Cemetery in Klickitat County, Wash.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.