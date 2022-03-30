Bonnie Elaine Skelton was born on Sept. 30, 1947, in White Salmon, Wash. Bonnie was the daughter of Walter Ross and Elizabeth Amanda (Allen) Skelton. She had one brother, Bill Skelton, who was 16 years older. Bonnie attended grade school at Husum, Wash., until 1956. She then attended Columbia High School in White Salmon, where she graduated in 1966.
Growing up on the Columbia River, Bonnie was an avid swimmer and loved swimming in the river as well as walking the beaches. She loved the beauty of Washington State and sharing it with people she knew. She also worked “in the cherries” in the Bingen Fruit Packaging Facility.
Upon her graduation, she came to Oklahoma to visit family for the summer and fell head over heels in love with a young, handsome fella returning from wheat harvest. On June 23, 1967, she married Ray Day of Camargo, Okla. From that time on, Bonnie called Camargo home. Bonnie accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and was baptized at the First Christian Church, Camargo, March 9, 1969. She lived in Camargo until her passing on March 22, 2022.
Bonnie and Ray were blessed with three children: Shaila Elaine, Stachia Rachelle, and Justin Ross. Bonnie was the best Mom any kid could ask for, and later, possibly a better Grandma. She stayed up many late nights ironing clothes, baking desserts, and doing other Mom things to make sure her family was ready to go every day. She served as a room mother for her children while they attended Camargo Schools. As her kids got a little older, she worked at the Leedey Nursing Center in between stints at the then Camargo Grocery Store, where she worked for many years.
Bonnie loved family and little ones made her face light up. She always picked out the best gifts for people, decorated for every season, and was a very thoughtful and caring person. She was also very passionate about creating flower beds, pots, and arrangements. She enjoyed her cardinals, hummingbirds, and rabbits that visited the yard daily.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband Ray Day, parents Ross and Elizabeth Skelton, and her brother Bill Skelton.
Bonnie is survived by her children Shaila (Michael) Helterbrake of Chester, Okla., Stachia (Mike) Gregory of Elk City, Okla., and Justin Day of Camargo, and her sister-in-law Carol Skelton of Modesto, Calif. The grandchildren Bonnie leaves behind are Zachery (Casey), Brittani, and Kason Helterbrake, and Chris (Taryn), Brandon (Clara), Kevin, and Jesse Gregory. In addition to grandkids, surviving Bonnie will be five great-grandchildren with one on the way, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and numerous friends.
Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Solutions of Oklahoma in care of Shaw Funeral Home, P.O. Box 276, Vici, OK 73859.
Services were held Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. at the Camargo Mega Church with burial following at Riverview Cemetery, Camargo. Condolences may be made to the family at shawfuneralhome.net.
Shaw Funeral Home of Vici is in care of arrangements.
