Bobby Dale Walker (Chet) passed away peacefully Feb. 15, 2022, surrounded by his family in Hood River, Ore. Bobby was born in Portland, Ore., to Carl Leroy Walker and Shirley Marie (Bowman) Walker on Jan. 30, 1955, and was the oldest of six children. He was a member of the class of 1973 of Cascade Locks High School. He married his grade school/high school sweetheart on July 3, 1974, at the Cascade Locks Community Church.
Bobby worked as a truck driver, choker, millworker, gas attendant, cabinet maker and installer. He found his career with ODOT and spent 28 years in different positions. He worked on the sign crew and then became a supervisor, he was the assistant manager of 2C, Interim Manager at 2C and then became the maintenance manager of Milwaukie. He volunteered to be on the city planning committee and also the budget committee. He was elected to serve on the Cascade Locks City Council as a member and in 2021 was elected as mayor. Bobby had a deep love of family, friends and motorcycles. Bobby loved to camp in his tent (RV with heat, running water, a bed and a TV). He considered that roughing it. He also loved traveling with his wife and friends to wherever Myra wanted to go.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father in 1976. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Myra Walker of Cascade Locks; sons Jeffrey Walker (Karlene Westerlund) of Turner, Ore., and Sean Walker (Ryan Mello) of Tacoma, Wash.; daughter Heather (Henry) Idica of Long Beach, Wash.; his mother Shirley Marie Walker of Milwaukie, Ore.; his grandchildren Martika Lynn Walker, Chanse Theodore Dale Walker, Kayne Walker, Deanna Smallwood, and Chelsea (Alan) Barber; and great-granddaughter Ameilia Ramos. He is also survived by his sister Karla Walker, brother Brian (Tami) Walker, and sisters Kris Walker, Shirlene (Greg) McGowan, and Shannon (Christopher) Campbell; sister-iIn-law Donna (Todd) Mohr; and brother in-law Nick (Karen) Klapprich. Bobby has 17 nieces and nephews, 26 great-nieces and nephews and many true friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the Port Pavilion in Cascade Locks. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association or Providence Hospital (cardiac unit). I want to thank all my family and all of our friends for the love and support I have received during this sad time. To my husband Bobby — sweet dreams and all my love.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
