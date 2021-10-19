Pastor Bobby Beauchamp resided at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. He passed away on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, surrounded by family. Pastor Bobby was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Emhouse, Texas, to Henry Dexter Beauchamp and Anna Pearl Massey. He had one sister, Erma Lewis. Bobby grew up in Texas in a large loving family.
After graduating high school, Bobby enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served from June 1954 to June 1958. In the navy, Bobby served on the air craft carrier USS Princeton, where he worked on the flight deck. Bobby ended his career working in Washington, D.C., at the Pentagon. While in Washington, D.C., he met and married the love of his life, Lourah Anne.
Bobby completed his undergraduate degree at Howard Payne University. He earned his master’s degree in Theology from South Western Baptist Theological Seminary. After completing his seminary training, Bobby and Lourah relocated to the Pacific Northwest. He went to work for Washington Department of Social Services and began his pastoral ministry.
Bobby was blessed to live a long life. He loved God, his family, and serving people in his community. Bobby loved to tell stories and a good joke or two. He enjoyed playing chess, long drives, camping, fishing, hunting and just spending time with family. He loved watching his favorite team from Texas, the Dallas Cowboys.
He is survived by his spouse of 62 years, Lourah; son Jody Beauchamp; daughter Betty Ann Young and her husband Robert Young; daughter Marsha Hobson and Steve Hobson; and daughter Patty Gebhardt and husband Gary Gebhardt. He was blessed with five grandchildren.
A graveside service for Pastor Bobby was held Oct. 13 at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family and to access livestream via ZOOM.
