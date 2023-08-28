Robert "Bob" Allen Zeman was born in Seaside, Ore., on Dec. 16, 1939, and died at home in Mt. Hood, Ore., after a long hard-fought battle with ALS. Bob was the second child of Louis Karl Zeman and Mildred Cevela Zeman. His older brother Louis Carl Zeman Jr. was 9 at the time.
Bobs dad did logging in the Oregon coastal area around Clatskanie, Ore. The family lived for a time in logging camps and then in Seaside until after Bob was born. When Bob was close to a year old, they moved to the Upper Hood River Valley where his Dad brought logs to Hanel Lumber Co., which had just started. His parents bought land at Mt. Hood and Bob had lived on that property since he was a baby. Bob had five different homes on the Zeman family property.
His first home on the property was next to the Mt. Hood Grade School (which is now the Mt. Hood Town Hall). He only had to walk through the trees to get to school.
Growing up, Bob liked to play trucks and was very active in the Boy Scouts along with the Hanel boys. They grew up together and became very close friends for many years.
Bob attended Mt. Hood Grade School from grades 1 through 6. He then went to Parkdale Middle School for grades 7 and 8. He rode his bicycle to school some of the time. People who knew Bob as a kid said they would always see Bob on his bike holding a quart of Pepsi. He then attended Wy'east High School and graduated in 1958. After high school, Bob attended Oregon Technical Institute in Klamath Falls, Ore., taking diesel mechanics and auto body. He got a job in Hood River for Garrabrant Chevrolet where he worked for two years doing body and fender work. Bob then went to work for Hanel Lumber Company driving Hyster and working other positions. In 1966, Bob and his brother Louie started Zeman Brother Logging and after Louie's retirement Bob and his son Ron started ZZ Logging where Bob worked until retirement.
On June 22, 1962, Bob married Marty Martha Covey in Hood River, Ore. In May 1966, their first child, Ronald Dean Zeman, was born. They lived on Aubert Road in Mt. Hood and had their second child, Shelley Marie Zeman, in 1969. They build their second home on Aubert Drive in 1971 and had their third child, Marcella Jean Zeman, in 1975. They lived there until 1995 when they build Bob's fifth home on the same Zeman Family property. The county made him take down the first home Bob lived in as a kid and then he was able to build the family dream home off of Highway 35.
Bob loved his garden, hunting, fishing, collecting old cars, and spending time with his family and granddaughters.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years Mary Martha Covey Zeman; son Ron and wife Christie (Baskins) Zeman, and their two children, Sara Marie Zeman and Katie Jean Zeman; daughter Shelley Marie Zeman and her daughter Sierra Rae Zeman/Mulligan; daughter Marcella (Marcie) Jean (Zeman) Level and husband Corey Level, their three children Lillian Faith Level, Vivian Hope Level and Emmalyn Grace Level; brother Louis Carl Zeman Jr.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Bob was proceeded in death by his father Louis Karl Zeman Sr. and mother Mildred Cevela Zeman.
Thank you to family, friends, the wonderful care givers, Providence Home Health, Parkdale Fire Department, PHRMH staff, Dr. Nie Buser and Dr. Tyler Gray.
Memorial donations may be made to Parkdale Fire Department, P.O. Box 40, Parkdale, OR 97031, or The ALS Association Oregon and SW Washington Chapter, 25 NE Multnomah St. Suite 940, Portland OR 97232.
A service was held on Aug. 22 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, with graveside rites at The Upper Valley Parkdale Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
