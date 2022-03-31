Bob Thomas was born in Hiwasse, Ark., on May 7, 1945, to Norma Marie and Henry Ernest Thomas. He had older two brothers, half-brother Ken and brother Paul, and younger sister Linda. The family relocated to Oregon as Bob was growing up. He graduated from Roseburg High School in 1963.
Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Dianna Thomas; brother Paul Thomas and his wife Julie; sister Linda Matthias; daughter Kimberly Solis and her husband Joe; daughter Kristina Boyer; son JT Boyer and his wife Liz; and grandchildren Mira, Olivia, Adrian, Hunter, Braeden, and Kade.
In addition to his family, one of the things Bob was most proud of was his sobriety. He was a recovering alcoholic and had recently celebrated being 35 years sober. He took seriously the notion of “one day at a time,” and his life transformed after taking that first step into an AA meeting all those years ago. He went on to help many sponsorees and saved many lives by word and example.
Bob passed away on March 24, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Bob’s name to the Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 (online dementiasociety.org).
Memorial service will be held April 9 at Spencer Libby & Powell, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles, Ore., at 2 p.m. followed by a gathering at The Riv, 401 E. 10th St., The Dalles.
