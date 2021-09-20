Blake R. Tennison, 44, of Norristown, Pa., and Lyle, Wash., died Aug. 13, 2021, in Norristown, Pa., of hypertension.
Born June 28, 1977, in Forks, Wash., to Michael Ray Tennison and Peggy Sue Arellano, he is the middle child of three. Blake has one son, Zachary Tennison, age 18.
Blake married Kelly Buckwalter in Philadelphia, Pa., in 2018. He spent time in Philadelphia running his own business, Tennison Contracting, taking on many projects and becoming a successful business owner. He was a hard worker and took pride in a job well done. He took pride in his success and worked hard to keep his things nice, caring endlessly for his cars, shoes, home business with a relentless work ethic.
Blake loved to travel and spend time with his wife, Kelly, and his family, and he loved to fish! Fishing wasn’t just a hobby for Blake, it was his passion. Hours spent beside a river or planning trips were hours that he was happiest. His eyes would light up with a story of his latest catch and very few of those stories were about the one that got away.
Blake always tried to be a good man, a good neighbor, a good friend, a good son, a good brother and a good husband. He is survived by his wife Kelly Buckwalter, Norristown; parents Michael Tennison and Peg-gy Arellano; grandmother Helen Tennison, N. Bonneville, Wash.; sister Susan, Lyle, Wash.; brother, Matthew Tennison, Lyle; stepsister Mickey Sabourin and stepbrother Jacob Sabourin, The Dalles; his son, Zachary Tennison, Philadelphia; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at High Prairie Community Center, 701 Struck Road, Lyle, on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m.
