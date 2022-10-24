Billy Collins Sr., a long-time resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed peacefully in his sleep Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. He was born in LaGrande, Ore., on Nov. 25, 1934, to Basil B. Collins and Eleanor M. Vosen. He was married to his wife Beverly Arthur for 50 years.
He is preceded in death by his father Basil, mother Eleanor, wife Jeanie, sister Genevieve, and grandson Donald.
Survivors include son Bill Jr. and daughters Cathy, Connie, and Jill. There are 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and rosary will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Spencer, Libby, and Powell funeral home. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Catholic church at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27, and burial will be in Pilot Rock, Ore., at 2 p.m. Oct. 29, at Skyview Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.