William (Bill) Tate, born on Nov. 24, 1951, passed away on Oct 27, 2020, at Providence Hood River from a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Bill is survived by wife, Judy Tate; three children, Nikki and Goodwin, Eddie, and Amber and Ricky; brother Dan Tate; sisters, Karol Tate, Judi and Joe Whitehouse, and Vicky and Chuck Parsons; brothers-in-law, Robert and Donna Myers and Rick and Nicky Myers; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was born in Hood River, Ore., and raised in Underwood, Wash. He went to school in White Salmon, Wash., and graduated from Stevenson in 1971. He worked in logging and retired from Skamania County in 2017.
Bill married Judy Myers in 1979, and they lived in Underwood, raising three children, Nikki, Eddie and Amber there. He loved to hunt with his brother Dan and brothers-in- law, Rick and Chuck.
Bill never knew a stranger, was always ready to help family and friends, and was a very smart man with a quick wit. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial will be held in the summer of 2021.