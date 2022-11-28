Bettylee Elliott Elkins was born to Blaine and Doris Elliott on Aug. 21, 1932, in The Dalles, Ore. She attended Pasco High School, where she met Richard Elkins. The two were married on June 4, 1955.
The couple had four children, all born and raised in California. Bettylee and Dick moved to The Dalles when Dick retired from JC Penney in 1994 to be closer to their aging parents. They moved to Cherrywood Village in 2014 to be closer to their children.
Bettylee had a strong faith all of her life and it showed on her face and in the way she loved others. Bettylee passed away Oct. 16, 2022.
Dick proceeded her in death in 2019. Bettylee is survived by her four children and their spouses, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephew and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Cherrywood Village, 1417 SE 107th Ave., Portland, Ore.
